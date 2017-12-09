Woman arrested after officers seize drugs and gun from home: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 41-year-old woman is facing drug and gun charges after a search warrant was executed in a home on Friday morning.
They say that during the search, they seized thousands of dollars of drugs — including 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 65 methamphetamine pills and three grams of cocaine.
They say they also seized a shotgun with ammunition and more than $2,000 cash.
Police say the woman has been charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other charges.
Investigators say they believe the seized items are "related to drug trafficking within the city."
