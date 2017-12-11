Crown finished calling witnesses in trial of alleged Winnipeg letter bomber

WINNIPEG — The Crown has finished calling witnesses in the trial of an alleged Winnipeg letter bomber.

Guido Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and to various explosives-related charges.

He is accused of sending letter bombs to his former wife in 2013 and to two Winnipeg law offices where, in one case, a lawyer was seriously injured and lost a hand in July 2015.

The Crown is arguing the trial judge should be allowed to draw links between the various incidents.

The defence is arguing the incidents should be examined separately.

The judge is expected to rule on the issue Tuesday.

It's not clear if the defence will call any witnesses.