Winnipeg woman charged in 2016 death of autistic foster home resident

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman has been charged in the death of an 18-year-old woman who was in foster care.

RCMP were called to a home in the Rural Municipality of Springfield on July 14, 2016 where they found 18-year-old Lydia Whitford dead.

She was in the care of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services at the time; it's considered an extension of care because she was an adult.

Her family said Whitford had autism and epilepsy and that officials told them she died of natural causes.

Whitford's death was deemed a homicide last December.

Manitoba RCMP say Lisa Marie Campbell, who is 26, is charged with manslaughter.

Sandy Bay Child and Family Services executive director Richard De La Ronde said last December that Whitford lived in a licensed foster home in the R.M. of Springfield. He said the agency closed the home after her death.