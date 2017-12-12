Man critically wounded in overnight Winnipeg police-involved shooting
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A man is in critical condition after an overnight police-involved shooting in Winnipeg.
Police say officers arrived at a north-central home just after midnight and were confronted by a male.
No officers were injured.
A wide area around the residence was taped off for an investigation.
Officials have not released any other details about the shooting.
The Independent Investigation Unit, Manitoba's police watchdog, has taken over the case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011