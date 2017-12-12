Winnipeg letter bomb evidence so similar, probably sent by same person: judge

WINNIPEG — A judge says evidence from three explosive packages mailed in Winnipeg in 2015 is so similar it is probable they were sent by the same person.

Guido Amsel is on trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault, mischief and several explosives-related offences.

One of the mailed bombs exploded, seriously injuring a lawyer.

Police safely detonated two others.

Provincial court Judge Tracey Lord says the evidence submitted by the Crown from the bombing scenes is too significant to ignore.

Lord noted that each of the three packages arrived in July of 2015, was delivered by Canada Post regular mail, were addressed in handwriting and contained an explosive device.

"The evidence of each can be considered to all of the evidence in relation and is admissible to prove admission on the other counts," Lord ruled Tuesday.

She said there is also evidence that the packages were all sent to people involved in legal proceeding involving Amsel and his ex-wife Iris.

The Crown has closed its case.

It is not clear if Amsel will take the stand in his own defence.