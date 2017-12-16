Pilot of small plane found dead after he was reported overdue in Manitoba
BALDUR, Man. — Police in Manitoba say the pilot of a small plane that was reported overdue on Friday has been found dead.
RCMP say a 60-year-old man was flying alone in his personal Piper aircraft from Gillam, Man., to a private landing strip in the Rural Municipality of Argyle.
Just past his scheduled arrival time of 6:30 p.m. Friday, contact was lost.
A Canadian Forces Hercules plane searched for the missing aircraft Friday evening, and the search continued on Saturday.
The plane was found in a wooded area close to the landing strip near Baldur, Man.
Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified and will be leading the investigation.
