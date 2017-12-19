Manitoba RCMP seize drugs, arrest woman at prison family Christmas party

STONY MOUNTAIN, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested a woman on suspicion she was trying to smuggle drugs into a federal prison during a family holiday celebration.

Police say inmates at the Stony Mountain facility just north of Winnipeg gathered with relatives Saturday inside the prison for a party.

Correction officers noticed the 23-year-old woman with drugs.

Mounties say they seized cocaine and vials of a steroid and testosterone.

The woman, who was not identified, has been charged with drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.