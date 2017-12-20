Parole Board of Canada denies parole to former head of Manitoba Hells Angels

WINNIPEG — A former president of the Hells Angels in Manitoba has been denied parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says Dale Sweeney, who is 47, is a "risk to society."

Sweeney is serving 10 years for ordering a crime be committed for a criminal organization and possession of property obtained by crime.

Parole documents say he was first arrested in 2012 in possession of $20,000 and score sheets related to a drug trafficking.

He was released without any charges, but was arrested again last year.