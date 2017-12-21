Committee to begin search for changes to Manitoba's child welfare system

WINNIPEG — A seven-member committee set up to find ways to reduce the fast-rising and overwhelmingly Indigenous number of children in Manitoba government care is to hold its first meeting today.

The committee will meet with various groups to discuss how to transform The Child and Family Services Act and The Child and Family Services Authorities Act.

Chaired by MLA and deputy government house leader Andrew Micklefield, the panel includes representatives of Indigenous, Metis and other groups and organizations who are involved in various aspects of child and youth care.

Recommendations are to be presented to the government by next spring.

Families Minister Scott Fielding announced a package of measures this past fall aimed at addressing criticism raised by many First Nations leaders and by a 2013 public inquiry report that said the child-welfare system needs an overhaul.