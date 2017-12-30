Widerer scores tiebreaker late to lift AHL Barracuda over Moose 3-2
WINNIPEG — Manuel Wiederer scored the go-ahead goal 14:54 into the third period to lift the San Jose Barracuda to a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Filip Sandberg and Brandon Bollig also scored for San Jose (15-11-2).
Mike Sgarbossa and Sami Niku scored for the Moose (23-6-3).
Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick stopped 24 shots. Manitoba's Michael Hutchinson made 23 saves.
