Woman dead after firefighters in Manitoba pull her from burning trailer
ILE DE CHENES, Man. — A woman has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a burning trailer south of Winnipeg.
RCMP say officers were called to the home in the community of Ile des Chenes on Sunday morning.
Police say smoke was coming from the trailer when officers arrived, and they saw firefighters carrying out a 30-year-old woman.
The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.
There were no other injuries reported.
