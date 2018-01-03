Tragedy spurs Winnipeg School Division to teach water safety in schools
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg School Division has launched a pilot project aimed at helping children stay safe in the water.
The Swimming Counts program will include three 40-minute sessions in the pool as well as one hour of water safety education in the classroom.
About 2,300 Grade 4 students from 59 schools will take the course between this month and June.
School board trustee Mark Wasyliw says he was moved to take action after a 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl drowned at a Lake Winnipeg beach in the summer of 2016.
Both children were newcomers to Canada, a group Wasyliw says is more at risk of drowning than those born here and highly represented in his school division.
Christopher Love with the Lifesaving Society says there's a lot of variation across Canada when it comes to what water safety skills are taught in schools, with Ontario and Nova Scotia offering programs with the most reach.
