NewsAlert: Morris and Lawes win Canadian mixed doubles curling trials
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes will represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
They defeated Brad Gushue and Val Sweeting 8-6 in the final of the national trials today at Stride Place.
Mixed doubles will make its Olympic debut at next month's Pyeongchang Games.
