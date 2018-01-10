Winnipeg police officer faces impaired driving-related offences: RCMP

WINNIPEG — RCMP say they have charged a Winnipeg Police Service officer with impaired driving-related offences.

Mounties say Headingley RCMP were on patrol on Nov. 20 when they found a man parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway who appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment, where he refused to provide a breath sample.

Leslie McRae has been charged with refusing to provide a breath sample and care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired.