Manitoba court hearing on $90M settlement for residents of flooded First Nations
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Some 4,000 members of Manitoba First Nations may soon get compensation for flooding seven years ago that has left some residents still out of their homes.
A court hearing is underway to approve or reject a $90-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit by the Lake St Martin, Dauphin River, Little Saskatchewan, and Pinaymootang First Nations.
The communities were damaged by high water in 2011, and say the flooding was due to a reckless diversion of water by the Manitoba government from a river into Lake Manitoba.
Michael Peerless, the lawyer for the four First Nations, says only a small number of residents have so far opted out or objected to the settlement reached with the Manitoba and federal governments.
He says individual payments will vary depending on how people were affected, but any adult who was displaced will likely receive between $42,000 and $67,000.
At least four residents have retained a lawyer to challenge the settlement, saying the formula short-changes people who suffered the most.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011