RCMP charge three inmates with murder in death of Stony Mountain prisoner
STONY MOUNTAIN, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested three prison inmates in the death of a fellow prisoner who was serving a life term for killing a woman.
On Sunday, Max Maurice Richard from the federal Stony Mountain Institution was sent to hospital after a fight at the prison and later died of his injuries.
RCMP say Victor Ross, Michael Okemow, and Wilfred Cook have each been charged with second-degree murder.
Richard was twice convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old April Hornbrook, who the Crown argued was stomped to death after she refused to have sex with him.
He was sentenced last January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.
RCMP say three other inmates have been charged with attempted murder in an assault on another inmate, who suffered non-life threatening injuries
The accused include Anthony Mitchell, James Sinclair, and Michael Roulette.
