Manitoba Tory backbencher held fundraiser at men's only racquet club

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is staying out of a debate over a squash club that doesn't allow women to become members.

Pallister says the matter involves a private organization and is not something into which he should inject himself.

The Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club allows women to enter as guests and to attend events, but restricts membership to men.

A Tory legislature member, Scott Johnston, held a fundraising event last November at the club.

The premier's office says the event was open to men and women

Jodi Moskal, who ran for Pallister's Progressive Conservatives in a byelection last year, says it's time for men-only clubs to open their doors to women.