Winnipeg police charge three men after raiding two marijuana 'compassion' clubs

Winnipeg police say they have arrested three men after raiding two marijuana stores in the city.

Police say the Winnipeg Compassion Club and the Winnipeg Compassion Club South were both openly selling pot and cannabis-related products.

Investigators say marijuana seized in such raids is never medical grade and can contain contaminants that could pose health risks.

Officers say they also found marijuana products that could appeal to children including suckers, brownies and chocolate bars.

Police say the two outlets were under investigation by its marijuana grow operation unit for months.

The suspects, who have not been identified, face federal drug charges including trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and other offences.

Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesman, said recreational marijuana is not legal yet and investigators contend these outlets were selling black market pot to make money.

"There is no compassion about it," Carver said Wednesday. "This was a for-profit enterprise selling potentially hazardous things to the public and at risk to children."

There was no immediate word on when the suspects will appear in court.