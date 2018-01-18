Job-site accident kills worker involved in northern Manitoba power project
GILLAM, Man. — A job-site accident in northern Manitoba has killed an employee of a contractor building the transmission line for a new hydro-electric generating station.
Manitoba Hydro says a worker with Forbes Brothers Ltd., was critically injured while securing a load on a semi-trailer truck early Wednesday at a marshalling yard about 45 kilometres from Gillam.
Hydro spokesman Scott Powell says it appears the load came loose and struck the man, who was taken by ambulance to the Gillam hospital where he died.
The man's name has not been released, but Powell says he was a long-standing Forbes Brothers employee.
The company is building the line that will carry power from the Keeyask generating station that's under construction to the existing Radisson converter station just outside Gillam.
Representatives from Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health are investigating.
