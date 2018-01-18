Winnipeg man charged in 2015 shooting of girl acquitted of attempted murder
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man has been acquitted of attempted murder in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl.
In October 2015, Calli Vanderaa was sitting in a car outside a Mac's convenience store when she was shot in the chest with a stolen RCMP gun.
Vanderaa underwent surgery after the bullet pierced her lungs, colon and spleen and she spent weeks in hospital fighting for her life.
Matthew McKay was charged in the shooting.
Justice Sheldon Lanchberry ruled Thursday that witness testimonies in the case were unreliable and that nobody could place beyond a reasonable doubt that it was McKay who pulled the trigger.
After the verdict, Vanderaa’s father yelled at McKay and sheriffs placed him in handcuffs. (CJOB)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011