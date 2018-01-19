Manitoba RCMP say woman dies after three-vehicle crash near Portage la Prairie
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say a woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Portage la Prairie.
Police say a woman and her son were driving in a van Thursday afternoon that hit a car from behind.
When the woman got out of the van to check on her four-year-old she was struck by a pickup.
The woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.
Two people who were in the car that the van struck were not seriously hurt.
The driver of the pickup wasn't injured.
