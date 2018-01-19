Manitoba RCMP say woman dies after three-vehicle crash near Portage la Prairie

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say a woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Portage la Prairie.

Police say a woman and her son were driving in a van Thursday afternoon that hit a car from behind.

When the woman got out of the van to check on her four-year-old she was struck by a pickup.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Two people who were in the car that the van struck were not seriously hurt.