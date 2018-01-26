Orphan polar bear cubs at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo get names
WINNIPEG — Two orphan polar bear cubs at a Winnipeg zoo have been named Willow and Baffin.
The two cubs, a female and a male, aren't related and were taken in by the Assiniboine Park Zoo about a month ago when their moms couldn't be found in the Churchill, Man., area.
The public was invited to vote online between two names for each bear suggested by zookeepers for their relevance to Arctic geography.
Choices for the girl bear were Willow or Tundra, and Arctic or Baffin for the boy bear.
The names were announced today when the approximately one-year-old cubs made their first public appearance at the zoo's polar bear conservation centre.
Willow and Baffin will remain on display in both the indoor and outdoor holding areas.
