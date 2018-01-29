Problems with multiple wells: Swan River, Man., facing critical water shortage

SWAN RIVER, Man. — A town of almost 4,000 people in west-central Manitoba says levels in its reservoir are critically low and residents must restrict their water use or risk running out completely.

Officials in Swan River, about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, declared a state of emergency on Sunday when pressure in the system dropped.

An update on the town's website this morning says multiple problems in multiple wells have been identified.

The website says safe water is still being produced and there is no boil-water advisory in effect.

The town is requesting its 3,800 residents continue to conserve water until at least Thursday so that the reservoir can be refilled.

Emergency water distribution is available at the Swan Valley Regional Secondary School and porta-potties are available at the Swan Valley Co-op's car-wash bay.

"Pressure in the system has been reduced and a total loss of water throughout the town is imminent," the town said Sunday in a notice on its website.