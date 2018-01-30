Toxicologist testifies about girl whose body was dumped in Winnipeg river
WINNIPEG — A toxicologist has testified that a 15-year-old girl had drugs and alcohol in her system when she was killed and thrown into the Red River in Winnipeg.
Christopher Keddy, who works at the RCMP national forensics lab, told court that tests showed Tina Fontaine had levels of alcohol slightly above the legal limit for driving.
Keddy also said there was a relatively high level of THC — the active ingredient in marijuana.
He added that the amounts might have registered artificially high because of decomposition and because the tests were done on chest-cavity fluids instead of blood.
Fontaine was killed in August 2014 after she ran away from a hotel where she was being housed by Child and Family Services.
Raymond Cormier, who is 55, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and his trial is scheduled to run five weeks.
