Labour board rules against University of Manitoba, imposes penalty
WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba has been found guilty of unfair labour practices during its bargaining with the faculty association in 2016.
The Manitoba Labour Board board has ordered the university to pay each member of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association up to $2,000.
Faculty association president Janet Morrill says that equates to about $2.4 million.
It must also apologize to the faculty association and its members in writing.
The decision says the Progressive Conservative government ordered the university to impose a wage freeze in the middle of bargaining.
The labour board says the university failed to notify the faculty association in a timely manner about this and that compromised negotiations.
"The university failed to provide full and candid disclosure and, as such, did not bargain in good faith and make every reasonable effort to conclude a collective agreement," reads the ruling released Wednesday.
The university said it may appeal the ruling.
"The university is currently considering its options, including potentially applying for a reconsideration of the labour board decision."
Morrill said the ruling serves as notice that employers have a duty to bargain in good faith despite government interference.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the government was not before the labour board and the ruling does not include any orders against the government. (CTV Winnipeg)
