Hit the showers! Slow flow called off in water-impeded Manitoba town
SWAN RIVER, Man. — Residents of a west-central Manitoba town can turn their taps on full again after a water crisis this week that forced them to cut back on showering, dish-washing and toilet-flushing.
Officials in Swan River say crews have completed repairs to one of two broken artesian wells which, along with a third well, supply the community of 4,000 with water.
A statement issued by the town Friday morning says restrictions have been lifted and people can now resume normal water usage.
Deputy mayor Lance Jacobson says work will continue to see if the second affected well can quickly be brought back on line.
Swan River declared a local state of emergency last weekend when authorities feared mechanical problems might result in the town running out of water.
Bottled water and bulk potable water were brought in, along with portable toilets. (CJGX, CTV, The Canadian Press)
