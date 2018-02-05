Charge laid after death of northern Manitoba man deemed a homicide
PUKATAWAGAN, Man. — A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the death of a man in northern Manitoba.
RCMP say the 32-year-old Pukatawagan resident was found unresponsive in a local residence early last Friday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the local nursing station.
Police have not released his name.
Mounties arrested another 32-year-old man from the community.
Donovan Castel remains in custody and was to appear in provincial court in The Pas on Monday.
