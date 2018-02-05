News / Winnipeg

Charge laid after death of northern Manitoba man deemed a homicide

PUKATAWAGAN, Man. — A charge of manslaughter has been laid in the death of a man in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say the 32-year-old Pukatawagan resident was found unresponsive in a local residence early last Friday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the local nursing station.

Police have not released his name.

Mounties arrested another 32-year-old man from the community.

Donovan Castel remains in custody and was to appear in provincial court in The Pas on Monday.

