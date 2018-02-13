Murder trial hears accused met with girl after she disappeared

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg trial has been told that a man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl talked about being with her after she was reported missing.

Raymond Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River, wrapped in a duvet cover, on Aug. 17, 2014.

Court has already heard Cormier and Tina argued the night of Aug. 6, and Cormier told police in a videotaped interview that the girl walked away and he never saw her after that.

Tina disappeared Aug. 8 after leaving a hotel where she was being housed by Manitoba Child and Family Services.

Ernie DeWolfe, who had met Cormier in prison, has testified that Cormier told him on Aug. 15 that he had talked to Tina the previous day and had taken care of things.

Under cross-examination, Cormier's lawyer suggested Wolfe was fabricating his testimony to get revenge on Cormier for an earlier dispute when the two men were behind bars.