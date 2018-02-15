Three dead, six hurt in west Manitoba traffic crash, police site road conditions

MINNEDOSA, Man. — Three people are dead in southwestern Manitoba following a six-vehicle crash that included an RCMP cruiser.

Mounties say a northbound SUV rolled Wednesday afternoon onto the southbound lane of Highway 10 north of Brandon.

Police say the SUV hit a southbound car and then struck the RCMP vehicle.

Two women from the rural municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne who were in the SUV were declared dead at the scene.

A woman from Waywayseecappo who was a passenger in the southbound car also died and six other people were injured.

The two Mounties in the police cruiser were not hurt.