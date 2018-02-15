Three dead, six hurt in west Manitoba traffic crash, police site road conditions
MINNEDOSA, Man. — Three people are dead in southwestern Manitoba following a six-vehicle crash that included an RCMP cruiser.
Mounties say a northbound SUV rolled Wednesday afternoon onto the southbound lane of Highway 10 north of Brandon.
Police say the SUV hit a southbound car and then struck the RCMP vehicle.
Two women from the rural municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne who were in the SUV were declared dead at the scene.
A woman from Waywayseecappo who was a passenger in the southbound car also died and six other people were injured.
The two Mounties in the police cruiser were not hurt.
RCMP are investigating and say road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.
