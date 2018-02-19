Gaudreau scores two goals to lead AHL Admirals in 3-2 win over Moose
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Monday in American Hockey League action.
Trevor Murphy also scored for Milwaukee (26-21-5).
Brendan Lemieux and Mike Sgarbossa replied for the Moose (32-14-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, who have lost four straight.
Admirals goaltender Anders Lindback made 30 saves. Manitoba's Jamie Phillips stopped 23 shots.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Report: Unjust confinement at N.S. psychiatric hospital a 'lawsuit waiting to happen'
-
'Narconomics and its tentacles': B.C. vows crackdown on fentanyl-real estate laundering
-
'I'm just devastated:' Vacationing Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011