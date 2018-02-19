News / Winnipeg

Gaudreau scores two goals to lead AHL Admirals in 3-2 win over Moose

WINNIPEG — Frederick Gaudreau scored twice to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Trevor Murphy also scored for Milwaukee (26-21-5).

Brendan Lemieux and Mike Sgarbossa replied for the Moose (32-14-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, who have lost four straight.

Admirals goaltender Anders Lindback made 30 saves. Manitoba's Jamie Phillips stopped 23 shots.

