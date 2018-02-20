Dion Phaneuf scores third goal in four games with Kings in 4-3 win over Jets

WINNIPEG — Dion Phaneuf scored on the power play for his third goal in four games with Los Angeles, helping the Kings cap a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Alec Martinez also scored on the power play, Dustin Brown's goal late in the third stood as the winner and Torrey Mitchell had the other for the Kings (33-22-5). Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots to win his fifth straight start.

Anze Kopitar picked up an assist on Brown's goal, giving him his 800th NHL career point in his 900th game.

Patrik Laine scored on the power play with 49 seconds left to squeeze the gap for Winnipeg (35-16-9). Blake Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien had the others and Laine added one assist.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets, who were playing the final game in a 10-game homestand (6-3-1).

It was the third straight win for the Kings, who were coming off a 3-1 victory over Chicago the night before and went 4-3 on the trip.

The Jets went on an early two-man advantage and made it count when Wheeler fired a high shot over Kuemper's glove at 5:46 of the first period.

Wheeler also added an assist to take his point streak to six games with three goals and eight assists. He has 14 points in his last 10 games.

The Kings started off the second period on a high note with their own power-play goal. Martinez's point shot went through traffic for his sixth of the season at 1:49.

Phaneuf then added his sixth goal of the season — and third since being traded to the Kings from Ottawa on Feb. 13 — on the power play at 17:05 with Jets forward Nic Petan in the box for slashing.

Byfuglien's fourth goal of the season tied it 2-2 with 65 seconds left in the middle frame.

Los Angeles took a 3-2 lead when Mitchell scored his second goal in as many games by picking up a bouncing puck in front of Winnipeg's crease and finding some open net at 6:17.

Byfuglien took a high-sticking penalty with 6:14 left in the third, but Brown scored after it expired at 15:54. Kopitar's assist on Brown's goal gives him 19 points in his last 16 games, including seven goals and 12 assists.