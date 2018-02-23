Supporters of Tina Fontaine's family march in Winnipeg to support her family

WINNIPEG — A march three blocks long is winding its way through Winnipeg in support of the family of a 15-year-old Indigenous girl whose body was wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a river.

On Thursday, a jury found Tina Fontaine's accused killer, Raymond Cormier, not guilty of second-degree murder.

The verdict prompted anger and sorrow from Indigenous leaders and others across the country.

Marchers gathered at the Winnipeg courthouse and are walking to the river where Tina's body was found.

They are carrying signs reading No Justice No Peace, Justice for All and Love for Tina.