Father's inaction makes him guilty in Manitoba toddler's death: Crown
WINNIPEG — A Crown prosecutor says the father of a 21-month-old Manitoba girl may not have abused the toddler but his inaction contributed to her death.
Daniel Williams is on trial for manslaughter and failing to provide the necessaries of life in the 2014 death of Kierra Elektra Starr Williams on the Peguis First Nation.
In closing arguments today, Crown prosecutor Daniel Chaput says Williams should not be judged on what he did but rather what he didn't do.
Chaput told the jury that Kierra's body showed months of abuse including a dislocated shoulder, broken bones, missing teeth and malnourishment.
Court previously heard that Williams said he didn't see the abuse.
Chaput says there is no way Williams didn't know what was happening — he just chose to do nothing about it.
