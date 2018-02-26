Winnipeg Jets acquire veteran forward Paul Stastny from St. Louis Blues

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets made two moves Monday prior to the NHL trade deadline.

Winnipeg acquired forward Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues for forward Erik Foley and two draft picks. Then the Jets landed defenceman Joe Morrow from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

Winnipeg sent a 2018 first-round pick and conditional fourth-round 2020 selection to the Blues.

Stastny, 32, had 12 goals and 28 assists in 63 games this season with St. Louis. He's the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Stastny.

Stastny joins a Winnipeg squad that's second on the Central Division, two points behind the Nashville Predators.

Foley, 20, was taken in the third round, No. 78 overall, by Winnipeg in the 2015 NHL draft. The six-foot, 185-pound American has 15 goals and 19 assists in 32 games with Providence College this season.