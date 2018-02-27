Manitoba RCMP capture two convicts who escaped from Stony Mountain prison

WINNIPEG — RCMP in Manitoba say they have captured two inmates who escaped over the weekend from Stony Mountain Institution.

Mounties say the men were arrested without incident in Winnipeg's Osborne neighbourhood.

They have each been charged with being unlawfully at large and are to be returned to the federal prison.

The Correctional Service of Canada said the convicts were reported missing from the facility's minimum security unit after a head count Saturday night.

William Benjamin Hunter-Garrioch, 21, had been serving a sentence of over nine years for various crimes, including attempted murder.