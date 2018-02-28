Manitoba premier eyes scorecards for government priorities

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is looking to make the civil service a more effective and enticing place to work, but details in a new discussion paper are few.

Premier Brian Pallister says he wants to make sure the public sector can attract and retain talented people as the workforce ages and about eight per cent of employees retire or quit every year.

A 26-page discussion paper talks about scorecards for each government priority and project, which are to keep the public informed about how much progress is made.

The paper also talks about focusing citizen consultations online and fostering innovation, but does not go into specifics.

The government says the document is meant to outline broad objectives and to generate discussion among public-sector workers about what ideas they might have.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union says it would welcome talks about improving public services, but the government's paper offers nothing specific.

"It felt like an empty pep talk," union president Michelle Gawronsky said in a written statement Wednesday.