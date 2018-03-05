Charge laid against driver after Winnipeg cyclist trapped under wreck

Winnipeg police have laid a charge after a two-vehicle collision last spring that critically injured a female cyclist when she became trapped beneath one of the autos.

The collision involving a car and a sport-utility vehicle happened on the morning of May 31 at a south-end intersection.

The SUV rolled and trapped the cyclist underneath until bystanders managed to lift it.

The victim was eventually released from hospital following extensive treatment.

The driver of the one of the vehicles was also injured.