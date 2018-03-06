RCMP charge man with manslaughter, arson after woman dies in remote community

THOMPSON, Man. — RCMP in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a woman who was in a house that may have been deliberately set on fire.

Police say Mounties were responding to a report of an assault Friday at a home in Thicket Portage and while en route leaned that it was in flames.

Firefighters found a woman inside and two men outside.

The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead and a 22-year-old man was treated at the scene and released.

Travis Munroe, who is 23, is charged with manslaughter, arson with disregard for human Life, assault and assault causing bodily harm.