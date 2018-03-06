Red River College puts Winnipeg expansion on hold due to federal funding dispute
WINNIPEG — Red River College is putting a major expansion on hold for its Exchange District Campus in Winnipeg.
The college says six tenders for the $95 million innovation centre are being put on the shelf for now.
It says the stoppage is a result of a funding dispute with Ottawa
The college says a completion deadline of Nov. 30 in order to secure $40 million in federal money is unreasonable and it has asked for a one year extension.
The school says the centre would bring about 1,200 staff, faculty and students downtown.
Manitoba Education Minister Ian Wishart says the province has agreed to back a loan for the project.
"This is a troubling development on an important innovation project," Wishart said Tuesday. "I'm actively calling government ministers and MPs to understand what has changed here."
The college says it first applied for the federal funding in 2016 and a deal with Ottawa wasn't reached until last June. (CTV Winnipeg)
