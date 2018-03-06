Red River College puts Winnipeg expansion on hold due to federal funding dispute

WINNIPEG — Red River College is putting a major expansion on hold for its Exchange District Campus in Winnipeg.

The college says six tenders for the $95 million innovation centre are being put on the shelf for now.

It says the stoppage is a result of a funding dispute with Ottawa

The college says a completion deadline of Nov. 30 in order to secure $40 million in federal money is unreasonable and it has asked for a one year extension.

The school says the centre would bring about 1,200 staff, faculty and students downtown.

Manitoba Education Minister Ian Wishart says the province has agreed to back a loan for the project.

"This is a troubling development on an important innovation project," Wishart said Tuesday. "I'm actively calling government ministers and MPs to understand what has changed here."