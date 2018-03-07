Construction firms say Manitoba awarding sole-sourced contracts for road work
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Heavy Construction Association is accusing the provincial government of awarding major construction contracts without a competitive bidding process.
On Tuesday, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced two firms had successful bids and would build a road for the Lake St. Martin outlet channel.
Schuler says the contracts for the $10-million contract were tendered.
But the association, which represents 400 companies in the province, says there was no bid process.
In a release to its members it says it’s dismayed to see two sole-sourced contracts awarded for the project.
The association says it does not support sole-source contracts for publicly funded projects because they don't assure value for money, transparency and accountability. (CTV Winnipeg)
