Greg Selinger, former Manitoba premier, leaves legislature for the last time

WINNIPEG — Former Manitoba NDP premier Greg Selinger said goodbye to his fellow members of the legislature today, putting an end to 18 years of sometimes-tumultuous political service.

Selinger announced last month he would step down, after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by one of Selinger's former cabinet ministers.

Selinger welled up in the legislature as he thanked staff and his family.

Selinger was first elected in 1999 and served a decade as finance minister under Gary Doer.

He took over the party leadership in 2009, raised public anger by increasing the provincial sales tax in 2013, and barely survived an internal coup by five of his top cabinet ministers.

Selinger stepped down as NDP leader after the party lost the 2016 election, but held onto his St. Bonface legislature seat until now.