Greg Selinger, former Manitoba premier, leaves legislature for the last time

NDP leader and former premier Greg Selinger speaks with media at the Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 20, 2016, the day after his party was defeated by the PC party with a majority. Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger walked out of the Manitoba legislature for a final time Wednesday after 18 years as a provincial politician. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Former Manitoba NDP premier Greg Selinger said goodbye to his fellow members of the legislature today, putting an end to 18 years of sometimes-tumultuous political service.

Selinger announced last month he would step down, after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by one of Selinger's former cabinet ministers.

Selinger welled up in the legislature as he thanked staff and his family.

Selinger was first elected in 1999 and served a decade as finance minister under Gary Doer.

He took over the party leadership in 2009, raised public anger by increasing the provincial sales tax in 2013, and barely survived an internal coup by five of his top cabinet ministers.

Selinger stepped down as NDP leader after the party lost the 2016 election, but held onto his St. Bonface legislature seat until now.

Under provincial law, a byelection must be held to fill the seat within six months.

