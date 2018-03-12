Gasoline, some tobacco to cost more in Manitoba, but ambulance fees to go down

WINNIPEG — Here are some of the winners and losers in the 2018-19 Manitoba budget tabled Monday.

WINNERS:

Parents seeking child care: The government promises 700 new spaces. It also plans a new tax credit for businesses providing on-site child care, although that will be limited to 200 spaces this year.

Ambulance users: Fees to be cut to $340 from $425.

The environment: A new conservation fund, starting with $102 million, to be set up to support climate-change initiatives.

Income-tax filers: The threshold at which people will start paying personal income tax is to increase by $2,000 to $11,400 by 2020.

Small businesses: The threshold at which they start paying income taxes rises next year by $50,000 to $500,000.

LOSERS:

Drivers and home owners: Carbon tax to take effect Sept. 1 will add 5.3 cents a litre to gasoline and also increase costs of natural gas and other fuels.

Post-secondary education: Support for universities and colleges is being cut by one per cent, or $6 million.

Some tobacco users: Tax on fine-cut tobacco to increase to 45 cents per gram from 28.5 cents. Cigarettes and other items are not affected.