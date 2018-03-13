Manitoba considers student health care, water bombers as ways to cut costs

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is considering more belt-tightening following this week's budget.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the government is reviewing many programs, including medicare coverage for international post-secondary students.

Friesen says no decision has been made, but the government is looking at what is offered at universities in other provinces.

He points out that medicare coverage was extended to international students only a few years ago and they had to purchase private insurance before that.

The government is also taking another step in a review announced last year of flight services such as water bombers and air ambulances.

The province has issued a request for proposals to see whether private companies can take over the services at a lower cost.