Manitoba chief calls on government to hold inquiry into Indigenous teen's death

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is facing another call for a public inquiry into the death of an Indigenous girl whose body was found in Winnipeg's Red River.

Chief Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng First Nation, where Tina Fontaine grew up, says only a public inquiry can examine all the issues that contributed to her death.

Tina left for Winnipeg in the summer of 2014, soon became sexually exploited, and ran away from a youth shelter and hotels where social workers had placed her.

Her body was discovered nine days after she disappeared, and the man accused of killing her was found not guilty in February.

Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says the province will rely on a review of Tina's death, already underway, by the provincial children's advocate.