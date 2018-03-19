Proposed Manitoba law would keep Indigenous kids in care in their communities
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has introduced legislation that would help children in care keep their Indigenous customs and connections with family.
The bill introduces customary care to child welfare.
Customary care allows children to stay within their community under the guidance of extended family and community leaders.
There are about 11,000 children in care in Manitoba and about 90 per cent are Indigenous.
Families Minister Scott Fielding says it's a historic step towards supporting children while maintaining a cultural connection.
Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he's encouraged by the work done with Indigenous organizations in drafting the legislation, but he wants to make sure any funding would flow to children in customary care.
