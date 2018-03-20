Manitoba proposes boosting parental leave, tinkering with balanced budget law

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning to expand parental-leave benefits and create a loophole in its balanced budget law.

Among a series of bills now before the legislature is one that will extend parental leave to 63 weeks from the current 37 weeks for people who take time off work when a child is born.

The government is also establishing a new 17-week leave to allow employees to care for an adult family member who is critically ill.

Another bill could soften the balanced-budget law, which cuts cabinet ministers' pay if the government doesn't cut the deficit by at least $100 million per year.

The bill would allow cabinet ministers to recoup any pay cut in 2024 if the deficit is eliminated by then.

This year's budget forecasts a deficit of $521 million, down more than $200 million from last year.