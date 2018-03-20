New protocol allows Winnipeg paramedics to arrange rides to homeless shelters

WINNIPEG — A change in protocol for Winnipeg paramedics allows them to arrange rides to shelters for homeless people who don't need to go to hospital.

The protocol allows first-responders to a call to connect with a drop-in shelter once it's been determined hospital care isn't necessarily required.

The idea is that the homeless will get help for non-medical needs such as shelter, food or clothing.

The city says in a news release the protocol is to be used in circumstances where it's felt a person may be at risk due to safety concerns, general lack of well-being or weather conditions.

Paramedics stay with people until someone from an available partner organization is able to pick them up to go to a drop-in shelter.

The Salvation Army, Main Street Project and Downtown Winnipeg Biz group are taking part so far.

The city says 22 people have been taken to shelters since the protocol came in on Jan. 24.