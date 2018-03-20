News / Winnipeg

No toking on beaches or at parks under proposed Manitoba law

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen and other provincial health ministers wait to speak as a group before a meeting with the federal finance and health ministers in Ottawa, Monday December 19, 2016. The Manitoba government plans to ban the smoking of cannabis in most public places including parks and beaches. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen introduced a bill today that would set down strict guidelines for when recreational cannabis becomes legal this summer THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government plans to ban people from smoking  cannabis in most public places including parks and beaches.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has introduced a bill that proposes strict guidelines for when recreational cannabis becomes legal later this year.

Smoking or vaping cannabis isn't to be allowed on streets, school grounds, parks, beaches or restaurant patios.

It's also to be banned in most indoor public areas, with some exceptions such as palliative care units in hospitals.

The proposed law calls for new penalties for people who drive under the influence of cannabis.

Fines and licence suspensions would be similar to those already in place for drivers impaired by alcohol. 

