Three-goal second period leads Manitoba Moose to 4-1 win over Stockton Heat
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Jan Kostalek, JC Lipon and Nic Petan scored second-period goals to power the Manitoba Moose to a 4-1 American Hockey League win over the Stockton Heat on Thursday night.
Buddy Robinson had the other goal for Manitoba (38-19-4-4) while Jamie Phillips stopped 21 shots.
Ryan Lomberg scored the only goal for Stockton (29-22-2-4). Jon Gillies made 26 saves.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid
-
Dumb and dangerous: Halifax police say driver reaches 192 kilometres per hour on suburban road
-
Driver charged after travelling at 'very uncommon' high speed, Halifax police say
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011