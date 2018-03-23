Manitoba RCMP charge man in front-end loader rampage, bylaw officer hurt

HEADINGLEY, Man. — Manitoba RCMP have charged a suspect after a man damaged two bylaw officer vehicles with a front-end loader the officers were trying to seize.

Mounties say the bylaw officers were trying to serve a seizure warrant at a business west of Winnipeg and parked their vehicles in the driveway.

Police say a man rammed the front-end loader into the cars and then fled down a highway on the machine, driving erratically.

One of the bylaw officers suffered minor injuries as he was trying to get out of his car while it was being rammed.

Police later pulled the front-end loader over and arrested a suspect.